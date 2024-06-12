Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 12, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Akij Food and Beverage Ltd launches brand new O’Potato Chips & Crackers

O’Potato is available in tangy tomato taste and the spicy cocktail flavours

AFBL launches brand new O’Potato chips

News Desk

bdnews24.com

Published : 12 Jun 2024, 04:10 PM

Updated : 12 Jun 2024, 04:10 PM

Related Stories
Dhaka, Riyadh complete study on urea fertiliser factory
Dhaka, Riyadh complete study on urea fertiliser factory
AD Ports Group to build $1bn Chattogram bay terminal
AD Ports Group to build $1bn Chattogram bay terminal
India's MDH says its spices safe after quality allegations
India's MDH says its spices safe after quality allegations
Kerosene, diesel prices fall by Tk 2.25 per litre
Kerosene, diesel prices fall by Tk 2.25 per litre
Read More
DNCC vows to remove Eid animal waste in 6 hours
DNCC vows to remove Eid animal waste in 6 hours
Fire in Kuwaiti building housing workers kills 35: police
Fire in Kuwaiti building housing workers kills 35: police
Hamas says it creates broad prospects for a ceasefire deal in Gaza
Hamas says it creates broad prospects for a ceasefire deal in Gaza
Missing child’s body found in Chattogram canal
Missing child’s body found in Chattogram canal
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More