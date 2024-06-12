Akij Food and Beverage Ltd launches brand new O’Potato Chips & Crackers

O’Potato is available in tangy tomato taste and the spicy cocktail flavours

Akij Food and Beverage Ltd (AFBL) has launched the brand new O’Potato Chips & Crackers to the market.

O’Potato is available in two flavours, tangy tomato taste and the spicy cocktail magic, the food and beverage company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company promises the tangy tomato flavour will give a rich tanginess and the spicy cocktail contains a spicy chilli-tasting twist.

The company urged customers to have a 'new experience' with chips and crackers, saying it will make leisure time pass effortlessly.

“O’Potato chips and crackers are made with a great combination of the ingredients imported directly from Europe. As a result, the product is always the best in taste, quality and value compared to regular chips,” the statement read.