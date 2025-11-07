Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 08, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Shein sex doll scandal shines light on marketplaces' dark corners

France’s crackdown on Shein targets cheap Chinese goods flooding EU online platforms

Shein scandal shines light on marketplaces' dark corners
People protest against the sale of child-like sex dolls by Chinese fast-fashion retailer Shein during a demonstration in front of the Bazar de l'Hotel de Ville, Le BHV Marais department store, ahead of the opening of Shein's fast fashion first permanent shop in Paris, France, Nov 3, 2025. The slogans on placards read "Shame on Shein!", "Shein is complicit in child pornography" and "BHV, your shop window shouldn't hide this shame". REUTERS/Abdul Saboor

Reuters

Published : 07 Nov 2025, 11:01 PM

Updated : 07 Nov 2025, 11:01 PM

Related Stories
US judge approves decision to drop Boeing criminal case
US judge approves decision to drop Boeing criminal case
No protection for shareholders in merger: BB
No protection for shareholders in merger: BB
No margin loans below Tk 500,000 investment
No margin loans below Tk 500,000 investment
Musk's $1tn Tesla pay plan wins shareholder approval
Musk's $1tn Tesla pay plan wins shareholder approval
Read More
Policeman who touched Rizvi's feet withdrawn
Policeman who touched Rizvi's feet withdrawn
Trump expects Gaza stabilisation force ‘very soon’
Trump expects Gaza stabilisation force ‘very soon’
France urges nationals to leave Mali
France urges nationals to leave Mali
7 ‘drug traders’ charged over Shammo murder
7 ‘drug traders’ charged over Shammo murder
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Read More