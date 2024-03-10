Full panel of Sammilito Parishad wins BGMEA election

The full panel of the Sammilito Parishad has won the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) election.

BGMEA Senior Vice President SM Mannan Kochi won the director post, bagging 1,510 votes. He is the managing director at Seha Design Ltd and general secretary of the Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League.

Shahidullah Azim, another senior vice president of the current board and managing director at Classic Fashion Concept Limited, became director, securing 1,486 votes.