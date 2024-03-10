Full panel of Sammilito Parishad wins BGMEA election

The full panel of the Sammilito Parishad has won the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) election.
BGMEA Senior Vice President SM Mannan Kochi won the director post, bagging 1,510 votes. He is the managing director at Seha Design Ltd and general secretary of the Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League.
Shahidullah Azim, another senior vice president of the current board and managing director at Classic Fashion Concept Limited, became director, securing 1,486 votes.
Managing director of HKC Apparels Limited Rakibul Alam Chowdhury won the director post in the Chattogram region with 1,422 votes.
The voting took place at the BGMEA Complex in Dhaka's Uttara and the Khulshi office in Chattogram from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday without a break.
BGMEA board Chairman Jahangir Alamin announced the results after the vote counting ended at midnight.