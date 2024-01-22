Investors return to Dhaka Stock Exchange after floor price is lifted

Investors have come back to Dhaka Stock Exchange a day after the regulator lifted floor price for shares of all but 35 firms, with over Tk 10 billion turnover for the first time in more than six months.

Many of the companies that lost 10 percent of their value or near the level on the first day of trading with no floor price on Sunday regained on Monday.

But the main index almost reached the circuit breaker initially before rising again.

It lost 216 points in the first six minutes of trading on Sunday and regained 120 points from there in the next 4:15 hours. Finally, the loss stood at 96 points.

The index also started with a 51-point fall on Monday, but turned around shortly afterwards. It ended on a positive note, adding 14 points to 6,254, showing signs of regained confidence among the investors.