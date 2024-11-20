Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 20, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Government to provide loans to settle Beximco workers' dues: labour secretary

The labour secretary has urged the workers to resume production

Govt to provide loans to pay Beximco workers

 Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 20 Nov 2024, 01:53 AM

Updated : 20 Nov 2024, 01:53 AM

Related Stories
US DOJ to ask judge to force Google to sell Chrome: Bloomberg
US DOJ to ask judge to force Google to sell Chrome: Bloomberg
Read More
US imposes sanctions on senior Hamas officials
US imposes sanctions on senior Hamas officials
Russia starts making nuclear-resistant mobile bomb shelters
Russia starts making nuclear-resistant mobile bomb shelters
Hamas will no longer rule enclave: Netanyahu
Hamas will no longer rule enclave: Netanyahu
Ukraine hits Russia with US ATACMS missiles
Ukraine hits Russia with US ATACMS missiles
Read More
Opinion

Samira Tahsoon

Gen Z votes matter in the US poll
Gen Z votes matter in the US poll

Rajib Das

Do we overhype the US election?
Do we overhype the US election?

Mahmudur R Manna

Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy
Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy

Muntasir Mamun

Pedalling through parallels
Pedalling through parallels
Read More