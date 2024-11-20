Government to provide loans to settle Beximco workers' dues: labour secretary

The labour secretary has urged the workers to resume production

The government has decided to provide loans to pay the outstanding salaries for October to the workers of Beximco Industrial Park who have been protesting for their dues.

Labour Secretary AHM Shafiquzzaman confirmed the development to bdnews24.com on Tuesday.

While protests by garment workers across the country have calmed, workers from Beximco Industrial Park have been blocking the Chandra-Nabinagar Road in Gazipur for the past four days, demanding their salaries for October.

Workers from Dorin Fashion Limited have also joined the protest.

On Tuesday morning, workers from Dorin Fashion demonstrated in Jirani from 8am, while workers from Beximco Industrial Park began protesting in the Chakraborty area at 9:30am.

Although their salaries are not overdue, Dorin workers took to the streets in protest at the factory's closure.

Secretary Shafiquzzaman said, “To resolve the recent unrest among Beximco workers, the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Finance Division have jointly decided to provide a financial loan aimed at paying the outstanding salaries for October.

“We urge all general workers to immediately resume work in the interest of maintaining law and order and request all factories in the Ashulia-Chandra area to continue normal production operations.”