Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 12, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

IMF pressure fails to curtail tax exemptions amid ballooning budget deficit

The deficit for the coming fiscal year has been set at Tk 2.57 trillion. Tax exemptions over this period are nearly Tk 1.63 trillion

IMF pressure fails to curtail tax exemptions amid ballooning budg

Sheikh Abu Taleb

bdnews24.com

Published : 12 Jun 2024, 04:33 AM

Updated : 12 Jun 2024, 04:33 AM

Related Stories
Cigarettes to get costlier
Cigarettes to get costlier
Governor gagged
Governor gagged
Budget to expand social safety net, ‘limit’ tax holiday
Budget to expand social safety net, ‘limit’ tax holiday
FY25 budget should prioritise lifting VAT, tax from essentials: Mannan
FY25 budget should prioritise lifting VAT, tax from essentials: Mannan
Read More
Bangladesh’s growth to increase slightly: WB
Bangladesh’s growth to increase slightly: WB
Dhaka to host 20 Eid cattle markets from Thursday
Dhaka to host 20 Eid cattle markets from Thursday
Police investigate sharing of Anar's murder photos
Police investigate sharing of Anar's murder photos
Diarrhoea cases surge in Dhaka, 13,000 hospitalised in 12 days
Diarrhoea cases surge in Dhaka, 13,000 hospitalised in 12 days
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More