Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 06, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Bangladesh pulls the plug on duty-free cars for MPs

The finance minister is ending the tariff privileges on imported cars

No more duty-free cars for MPs

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 06 Jun 2024, 07:34 PM

Updated : 06 Jun 2024, 07:34 PM

Related Stories
Budget to expand social safety net, ‘limit’ tax holiday
Budget to expand social safety net, ‘limit’ tax holiday
FY25 budget should prioritise lifting VAT, tax from essentials: Mannan
FY25 budget should prioritise lifting VAT, tax from essentials: Mannan
How can govt tackle challenges in implementing budget?
How can govt tackle challenges in implementing budget?
Strategies for balancing FY25 budget: economists weigh in
Strategies for balancing FY25 budget: economists weigh in
Read More
Pakistan govt submits details, photos of Imran Khan's life in jail
Pakistan govt submits details, photos of Imran Khan's life in jail
June 6, 2024
June 6, 2024
SpaceX launches giant Starship rocket to space
SpaceX launches giant Starship rocket to space
Tk 1bn goes to develop renewable energy
Tk 1bn goes to develop renewable energy
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More