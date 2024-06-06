Bangladesh limits mobile phones brought from abroad to three

Passengers can bring two mobile phones duty-free, with customs duty applicable on any additional phones

Bangladesh has revised its baggage rules, capping the number of mobile phones that passengers can bring into the country from abroad at three, with only the first two being duty-free.

Finance Minister AH Mahmood Ali, in his budget address on Thursday, said passengers are allowed to bring two mobile phones without incurring customs duties, but duties will apply to any additional phones beyond these two.

Previously, the limit was up to eight mobile phones per passenger, with duties applicable only on six after the first two duty-free phones.

The proposed budget also introduces a requirement for passengers to declare and pay applicable taxes and duties on any unaccompanied luggage.

And, to prevent tax evasion, the definition of gold ornaments has been clarified and tightened.