Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 04, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Parliament goes into session Wednesday for Mahmood Ali’s first fiscal plan

This will be the first budget of AH Mahmood Ali

Budget session begins Wednesday

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 04 Jun 2024, 09:46 PM

Updated : 04 Jun 2024, 09:46 PM

Related Stories
China's factories fire up but consumer slump persists
China's factories fire up but consumer slump persists
ADP rises to Tk 2.65tr for FY25
ADP rises to Tk 2.65tr for FY25
India set to sign trade deal with Oman to expand its Middle East ties
India set to sign trade deal with Oman to expand its Middle East ties
Global gap growing quite rapidly: Salman Rahman
Global gap growing quite rapidly: Salman Rahman
Read More
Biden announces measures to bar migrants from asylum at border
Biden announces measures to bar migrants from asylum at border
Djokovic pulls out of French Open with knee injury
Djokovic pulls out of French Open with knee injury
June 4, 2024
June 4, 2024
Modi set for a third term, but wings clipped
Modi set for a third term, but wings clipped
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More