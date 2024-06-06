Motorcycles over 250cc to get costlier as parts import duty likely to rise

The prices of motorcycles with engines exceeding 250 cubic capacity are likely to rise as the government has proposed to hike the import duty for some parts of the vehicle.

A 10 percent customs duty will be imposed on raw materials for motorcycles having engine capacity exceeding 250cc, Finance Minister Abul Hasan Mahmood Ali said in his budget address on Thursday.

The minister also recommended increasing the existing import duty from 5 percent to 15 percent against the related motorcycle engine parts in Bangladesh Customs Tariff.