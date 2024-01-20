Biman flight diverted to Kolkata as passenger dies on board

Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed appoints new ministers in the first cabinet formed under the country's new Emir Sheikh Meshal
A passenger has died on board a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Kuwait to Dhaka.
The plane made an emergency landing in India's Kolkata around 12:30 am on Saturday after the passenger fell ill, according to Biman CEO Shafiul Azim.
A doctor at the airport later declared the passenger dead.
"We are now making arrangements to bring his remains home at our own expense. The passenger's identity will be disclosed later."
Meanwhile, two other passenger jets and a cargo flight were also diverted to Sylhet, Chattogram and Kolkata as they could not land at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) due to thick fog.
The flights eventually started arriving in Dhaka after 10:30 am, said Kamrul Islam, executive director of HSIA.