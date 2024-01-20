Biman flight diverted to Kolkata as passenger dies on board

A passenger has died on board a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Kuwait to Dhaka.

The plane made an emergency landing in India's Kolkata around 12:30 am on Saturday after the passenger fell ill, according to Biman CEO Shafiul Azim.

A doctor at the airport later declared the passenger dead.

"We are now making arrangements to bring his remains home at our own expense. The passenger's identity will be disclosed later."