Garment worker dies of bullet wound sustained in Gazipur clash

Garment worker Jalal Uddin, who was shot four days ago during a clash between protesting garment workers and police in Gazipur, has died.

The 42-year-old breathed his last on Saturday night while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Md Bachchu Mia, inspector of the DMCH Police Outpost.

Another garment worker, 24-year-old Anjuara Khatun, had previously died at the same hospital after sustaining injuries in the clash on Nov 8. The total death toll from the clash now stands at two.