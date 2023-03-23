    বাংলা

    Court summons film producer Rahmat Ullah in actor Shakib’s case

    Actor Shakib Khan brought allegations of ‘extortion and death threat’ against the co-producer of the film ‘Operation Agneepath'

    Court Correspondent
    Published : 23 March 2023
    Actor Shakib Khan has filed a case against Rahmat Ullah, an Australian expatriate and co-producer of the movie ‘Operation Agneepath', bringing allegations of ‘extortion and death threat’ against him.

    The actor started the case at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court in Dhaka on Thursday. Metropolitan Magistrate Arafatul Rakib recorded the case after hearing the actor’s statement and summoned Rahmat to appear before the court on Apr 26.

    Ashikur Rahman has been directing the film ‘Operation Agneepath'. Actress Shiba Ali Khan was playing the heroine's role against Shakib in the movie. The making of the movie began five years ago but it has not been released yet.

    Recently, Rahmat returned to Dhaka on Mar 15 and made various allegations against Shakib to film-related organisations, accusing the actor of 'raping' the film's co-producer, as well as causing financial loss to the project by not attending shoots properly.

    Shakib visited the offices of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch to discuss the allegations of rape and other misconduct levelled against him by the film producer after failing to start a case over the matter with Gulshan police. Later, the law enforcers advised him to file the case with a Dhaka court.

