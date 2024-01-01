    বাংলা

    Half of 2,146 polling centres in Dhaka are risky, police say

    The BGB will work alongside the police and Ansar to patrol the polling stations

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Jan 2024, 03:26 PM
    Updated : 1 Jan 2024, 03:26 PM

    Half of the 2,146 polling stations in Dhaka are at risk of violence on the Jan 7 election day, police have said.
    “We will deploy law enforcement officers accordingly to ensure there is no issue of public safety,” Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman said after an event at Rajarbagh Police Lines School and College on Monday.

    Border Guard Bangladesh will work alongside police and Ansar to ensure safety at the polling stations, he said.

    “The army will also come forward in aid of police and other law-enforcing agencies,” said Habibur.

