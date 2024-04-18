Chuadanga hottest again amid heatwave scorching Bangladesh

Amid a heatwave baking six out of eight divisions in Bangladesh, Chuadanga district has again recorded the highest temperature of the season at 40.8 degrees Celsius.
The number of people on the streets in Chuadanga decreased after 12pm on Wednesday with most of them staying indoors.
Daily wagers such as rickshaw and van-pullers took out their vehicles despite the heat, but there were fewer passengers.
“The number of people going outside in the town has fallen. To whom shall I sell my gamchha (traditional towel)? I couldn’t but had to come out,” said gamchha seller Ashraf Ali,
Kaniz Sultana, an NGO worker, said she also had to go out for work. “But I can’t work properly. The van-pullers are in the most miserable condition. They are using gamchhas to cover their heads, but it’s difficult to cope with this level of heat,” she said.
Hafiz Uddin Babu, a freedom fighter, said he came out on an urgent business. “My face, hands and legs are burning. It’s difficult to move,” he said and wished there were rain.
But the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said the heatwave may abate in only some places.
It said the heatwave sweeping over the districts of Chuadanga, Rajshahi, Pabna, Bagerhat, Jashore and Kushtia was severe while it is mild to moderate in Dhaka, Ranpur, Barishal, rest part of Rajshahi and Khulna divisions.
Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Dhaka, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places.
Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the
country.
Due to the increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may increase.