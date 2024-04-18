Chuadanga hottest again amid heatwave scorching Bangladesh

Amid a heatwave baking six out of eight divisions in Bangladesh, Chuadanga district has again recorded the highest temperature of the season at 40.8 degrees Celsius.

The number of people on the streets in Chuadanga decreased after 12pm on Wednesday with most of them staying indoors.

Daily wagers such as rickshaw and van-pullers took out their vehicles despite the heat, but there were fewer passengers.

“The number of people going outside in the town has fallen. To whom shall I sell my gamchha (traditional towel)? I couldn’t but had to come out,” said gamchha seller Ashraf Ali,

Kaniz Sultana, an NGO worker, said she also had to go out for work. “But I can’t work properly. The van-pullers are in the most miserable condition. They are using gamchhas to cover their heads, but it’s difficult to cope with this level of heat,” she said.