Bangladesh to sell meat, eggs at ‘fair prices’ in Dhaka from Mar 10

The government will start selling daily necessities, including meat and eggs, at affordable prices in Dhaka from Mar 10 to support consumers during the month of Ramadan.
Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Md Abdur Rahman announced the initiative at the Osmani Smriti Auditorium in Dhaka on Monday after a working session on the second day of the Deputy Commissioners Conference.
The necessities will be sold from trucks at 30 spots in the capital, he said. Sales will continue until the day before Eid.
As part of the initiative, beef will be sold at Tk 600 per kg, mutton at Tk 900 per kg, dressed broiler chicken at Tk 280 per kg and eggs at Tk 10.50 apiece.