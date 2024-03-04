    বাংলা

    Bangladesh to sell meat, eggs at ‘fair prices’ in Dhaka from Mar 10

    For Ramadan, the government will start selling beef, mutton, chicken, and eggs at 30 spots in Dhaka

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 March 2024, 08:27 AM
    Updated : 4 March 2024, 08:27 AM

    The government will start selling daily necessities, including meat and eggs, at affordable prices in Dhaka from Mar 10 to support consumers during the month of Ramadan.

    Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Md Abdur Rahman announced the initiative at the Osmani Smriti Auditorium in Dhaka on Monday after a working session on the second day of the Deputy Commissioners Conference.

    The necessities will be sold from trucks at 30 spots in the capital, he said. Sales will continue until the day before Eid.

    As part of the initiative, beef will be sold at Tk 600 per kg, mutton at Tk 900 per kg, dressed broiler chicken at Tk 280 per kg and eggs at Tk 10.50 apiece.

    RELATED STORIES
    Traders demand an end to highway toll extortion to curb prices
    Halt highway extortion to stabilise prices: traders
    According to the FBCCI chief, police, labour unions, and market forces are involved in widespread extortion
    Bangladesh backtracks on government mill sugar price rise before Ramadan
    Govt rolls back decision to raise sugar prices
    The industries ministry confirms the cancellation of the previous decision to raise the prices within hours
    Bangladesh mill owners cut soybean oil prices by Tk 10 ahead of Ramadan
    Soybean oil prices drop by Tk 10
    It comes in the wake of the National Board of Revenue's move to reduce import duty on edible oil
    Bangladesh Competition Commission fines CP, Diamond Tk 35m for egg price gouging
    CP, Diamond fined Tk 35m for egg price gouging
    They raised prices abnormally in collusion with other firms in August 2022, the Competition Commission says

    Opinion

    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?