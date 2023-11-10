Hasina opens Mrityunjayee Prangan, a yard of murals depicting Bangabandhu

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the 'Mrityunjayee Prangan' on Dhaka's Bijoy Sarani, adorned with several murals depicting the pivotal role of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Bangladesh’s freedom struggle.
During the ceremony, the premier also unveiled a large sculpture of the Father of the Nation at the heart of the premises on Friday.
The murals adorning seven walls along the premises were previously showcased at the Victory Day parades in 2021 and 2022 to widespread acclaim.
Hasina personally selected the road island along Bijoy Sarani as the location for the sculpture, which was installed under the supervision of the Bangladesh Army.
Arriving at the inauguration ceremony shortly before 10 am, the prime minister was surrounded by a group of children from the audience. The sculpture was officially inaugurated amid a festive atmosphere.
Speaking at the ceremony, Hasina remembered her father, Bangabandhu, reflecting on his efforts to fight back against the suppression of the Bengali people's mother tongue in 1948.
As a student at Dhaka University, Bangabandhu initiated a campaign that led to the formation of the Chhatra Sangram Parishad, marking the beginning of the campaign for Bangla to be recognised as the state language -- a crucial step toward achieving freedom.
Highlighting the progress made by Bangladesh in the 52 years since its birth through the Liberation War, the prime minister acknowledged the challenges faced, including hunger, poverty, illiteracy, and homelessness.
She emphasised Bangabandhu's vision for socio-economic liberation and the ongoing effort to fulfil his dream for the people of Bengal.
Addressing the schoolchildren in attendance, Hasina shared her personal experiences, recounting a time when she and her siblings met their father in prison. Despite the hardships, she felt no resentment as they knew that Bangabandhu was fighting to change the fate of the nation.
"His dream was that every Bengali would have a home, shelter for the homeless and landless, access to food, clothing, and medical treatment. Though he couldn't complete that task, today we can say that we have made significant progress in realising his dream."