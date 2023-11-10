Hasina opens Mrityunjayee Prangan, a yard of murals depicting Bangabandhu

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the 'Mrityunjayee Prangan' on Dhaka's Bijoy Sarani, adorned with several murals depicting the pivotal role of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Bangladesh’s freedom struggle.

During the ceremony, the premier also unveiled a large sculpture of the Father of the Nation at the heart of the premises on Friday.

The murals adorning seven walls along the premises were previously showcased at the Victory Day parades in 2021 and 2022 to widespread acclaim.

Hasina personally selected the road island along Bijoy Sarani as the location for the sculpture, which was installed under the supervision of the Bangladesh Army.

Arriving at the inauguration ceremony shortly before 10 am, the prime minister was surrounded by a group of children from the audience. The sculpture was officially inaugurated amid a festive atmosphere.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hasina remembered her father, Bangabandhu, reflecting on his efforts to fight back against the suppression of the Bengali people's mother tongue in 1948.