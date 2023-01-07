Chuadanga sees lowest temperatures in Bangladesh, hospitals swamped by patients

Chuadanga, the border district in the southwest of Bangladesh, is recording the lowest temperatures in the country.

The cold is hampering daily life and people afflicted by diseases exacerbated by the low temperatures are crowding the Chuadanga Sadar Hospital and local health complexes. The fog is also worrying farmers because it may cause issues with the planting of seedbeds.

At 9 am on Saturday, the district recorded a mercury reading of 8.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the whole country, said Raqibul Hasan, officer in charge of the Chuadanga Met Office.

“Dense fog descended this morning, as it has for the past couple of days. The cold is chilling. This may persist for a few more days.”

Even as the day wore on, there were no signs of the sun. A sharp wind only added to the cold. People from poor and low-income groups are not finding work in the villages amid this biting cold and are coming to the district town to look for jobs.