Chhatra League leader arrested for threatening to assault independent candidates

Rimon was brought to Narsingdi after the police arrested him at Dhaka University’s Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall in a case over breach of electoral code of conduct on Friday, said Khokhon Chandra Sarkar, the chief of police’s Detective Branch in Narsingdi.

Omar Farooque, the Sadar Upazila election officer and assistant returning officer of Narsingdi, started the case at Narsingdi Sadar Police Station on Thursday, according to Narsingdi Deputy Commissioner Badiul Alam, the returning officer of the district.

Narsingdi Joint District and Sessions Judge Nahidur Rahman Nahid of the election investigation committee also sent a notice to Rimon.

He was asked to explain within 24 hours why legal action should not be taken against him for violating election codes.