    Chhatra League leader arrested for threatening to assault independent candidates

    The Narsingdi BCL president said independent candidates should be beaten up as a correctional measure

    Narsingdi Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Dec 2023, 04:34 PM
    Updated : 1 Dec 2023, 04:34 PM

    Ahsanul Islam Rimon, the president of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s Narsingdi District unit, has been arrested for threatening to beat up independent candidates ahead of the Jan 7 national polls.

    Rimon was brought to Narsingdi after the police arrested him at Dhaka University’s Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall in a case over breach of electoral code of conduct on Friday, said Khokhon Chandra Sarkar, the chief of police’s Detective Branch in Narsingdi.

    Omar Farooque, the Sadar Upazila election officer and assistant returning officer of Narsingdi, started the case at Narsingdi Sadar Police Station on Thursday, according to Narsingdi Deputy Commissioner Badiul Alam, the returning officer of the district.

    Narsingdi Joint District and Sessions Judge Nahidur Rahman Nahid of the election investigation committee also sent a notice to Rimon.

    He was asked to explain within 24 hours why legal action should not be taken against him for violating election codes.

    During a meeting of Awami League candidate MP Nazrul Islam Hiru of Narsingdi-1 seat on Wednesday, Rimon said independent candidates should be beaten up as a correctional measure.

    “Chhatra League does not care about independent candidates,” he said. “Physical assault is the best medicine. These independent candidates will not be allowed anywhere near Narsingdi-1 constituency.”

    A video of his speech went viral on social media.

    DB’s Khokhon, citing the case, said Rimon’s statement violated sections 73 and 84 (a) of the Representation of the People Order and section 11 (a) of the Rules of Conduct of Political Parties and Candidates in Parliamentary Elections.

    Returning Officer Badiul said, “We will take strict legal action if anyone obstructs it or violates the electoral conduct rules.”

