Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal says the turnout for the 12th national parliamentary polls was 41.8 percent.

He also confirmed that the Awami League had won 223 seats, the Jatiya Party 11, the Workers Party one, JaSaD one, the Kalyan Party one, and independent candidates 61 at a press conference at the Election Commission offices in Dhaka’s Agargaon on Monday.

More to follow