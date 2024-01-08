Parliamentary seats where independents sink Awami League’s Boats

Many Awami League leaders running as independents have upset party candidates running under the Boat symbol in the election.
The unexpected outcome began with the nomination process, where these candidates openly criticised the ruling party’s nominees.
The party’s subsequent decision to allow party members to run as independents to make polls more competitive has led to the toppling of many candidates.
Notable figures such as AL’s Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Sobhan Miah Golap, three-time MP Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu, AL Presdium Member Kazi Zafarullah, Cultural Affairs Secretary Ashim Kumar Ukil, and State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali all lost despite contesting under the party banner.
Boat candidates lost to independents in Barguna-1, Netrokona-3, Munshiganj-3, Narsingdi-3, Jashore-6, Chattogram-16, Faridpur-3, Faridpur-4, Habiganj-4, Madaripur-3, Dhaka-19, Rajshahi-2, Kushtia-2, and Jashore-5.