Why are rickety Bedford trucks still relevant in modern Bangladesh?

However, Bedford trucks always remained relevant in the grand moving operation in Bangladesh due to their engine and chassis capacity.



“These trucks run beautifully on challenging roads, especially the heavily muddy ones. Most roads which lead to brick kilns in Bangladesh are seriously muddy, and trucks manufactured by other companies mostly break down on those roads,” said Moslem Uddin, a trucker.



There is a large marketplace of spare parts for these trucks in Dhaka’s Dholaikhal area, known locally as the ‘Bedford Market’. Spare parts are also readily available in Gabtoli and Aminbazar areas, Dhaka’s busiest transportation hub, and Chattogram.



Moreover, with the CNG conversion, some of these old trucks still found relevancy in the moving business, especially between the metropolises in Bangladesh.



“CNG conversion made the Bedford trucks relevant again. Many of these trucks are used between Dhaka and Chattogram, and for a round trip, it costs around Tk 2,000 worth of CNG,” said Mofizur Rahman, an elderly mechanic specialised in Bedford trucks.



However, there are still a good number of downsides to these trucks.



NEGATIVE REVIEWS



Abul Kashem from Dhaka’s Bosila area owns three Bedford trucks.



He identified three major issues for operating these trucks--



- Fitness issue.



- Manual steering wheel, which makes the truckers exhausted.



- The effect of CNG conversion makes the engine hotter than usual after a while.



“Manual steering wheels of these trucks put serious stress on my truckers. After a trip, truckers are forced to take a day off to recover from shoulder pains. Moreover, the CNG conversion somehow did not sit well with these trucks as the engines go hotter than usual in mid-trips and tend to shut down,” he said.