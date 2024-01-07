Hasina sweeps Gopalganj-3 vote again

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been re-elected to parliament from the Gopalganj-3 (Tungipara, Kotalipara) constituency after a landslide victory against rival M Nizam Uddin Lashkar in the general elections.

Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Kazi Mahbubul Alam announced her triumph around 8:30pm on Sunday.The Awami League president bagged 249,965 votes in 108 centres in the constituency. Her nearest rival, Nizam Lashkar, from the Bangladesh Supreme Party, secured 469 votes.