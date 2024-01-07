    বাংলা

    Hasina sweeps Gopalganj-3 vote again

    The Awami League chief bagged 249,965 votes in 108 centres

    Gopalganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Jan 2024, 03:36 PM
    Updated : 7 Jan 2024, 03:36 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been re-elected to parliament from the Gopalganj-3 (Tungipara, Kotalipara) constituency after a landslide victory against rival M Nizam Uddin Lashkar in the general elections.

    Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Kazi Mahbubul Alam announced her triumph around 8:30pm on Sunday.The Awami League president bagged 249,965 votes in 108 centres in the constituency. Her nearest rival, Nizam Lashkar, from the Bangladesh Supreme Party, secured 469 votes.

    She has been voted to parliament from the Gopalganj-3 seat for the eighth time since 1986.

    12th Parliamentary Elections
    Clad in a milk-white muslin saree with a thin border and adorned with a golden and green ‘boat’ print, the prime minister represented the election symbol of her party while upholding the tradition of Bangladesh.
