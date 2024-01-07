Hasina sweeps Gopalganj-3 vote again

Bangladesh Television broadcast a speech by the Awami League president as the election campaign winds down
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been re-elected to parliament from the Gopalganj-3 (Tungipara, Kotalipara) constituency after a landslide victory against rival M Nizam Uddin Lashkar in the general elections.
Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Kazi Mahbubul Alam announced her triumph around 8:30pm on Sunday.The Awami League president bagged 249,965 votes in 108 centres in the constituency. Her nearest rival, Nizam Lashkar, from the Bangladesh Supreme Party, secured 469 votes.
She has been voted to parliament from the Gopalganj-3 seat for the eighth time since 1986.