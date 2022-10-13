    বাংলা

    3 die in trawler capsize in Chattogram's Karnaphuli River

    River Police recovered three dead bodies after seven people went missing in a trawler capsize

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Oct 2022, 09:01 AM
    Updated : 13 Oct 2022, 09:01 AM

    River Police have recovered three dead bodies after seven people went missing following a fishing trawler capsize in Chattogram’s Karnaphuli River.

    They recovered a body on Wednesday night and two others on Thursday morning, law enforcers said.

    On Tuesday, a fishing trawler capsized near the Isanagar Sea-Resource dockyard. Seven people on board went missing.

    Police have recovered the bodies of Chief Officer Md Saiful Islam, Captain Faruk Bin Abdullah and dock member Rahmat Mia so far, said Md Ekramullah of River Police.

    “One body was found near the Bridgeghat area in the dead of night while the other two drifted to the estuary and were found near the Padma-Meghna-Jamuna Oil area,” he said.

    Divers of the Fire Service and Civil Defence are still working to find the other missing people, said their leader Md Hanif Mia. The divers started work on Wednesday but their efforts were disrupted due to strong current.

    Three of the missing were identified as Second Engineer Zahirul Islam, Greaser Pradeep Chowdhury, Fishing Master Md Zahiruddin. The fourth is unnamed.

    The steel body trawler Magferat was kept at its company’s private dockyard at the Sea-Resource jetty for a revamp.

    As the trawler was being pulled to the yard, its propeller broke and it veered out of control. It hit the other fishing boats and buoys near the jetty and capsized.

    Some people on board managed to swim to shore while seven went missing.

    RELATED STORIES
    Two arrested for rape of a beautician in Dhaka
    2 held for rape of Dhaka beautician
    Another suspect in the rape of a beautician called to a home in Dhanmondi for home service is absconding, police say
    A pharmaceutical shop uses candle lights to serve customers during countrywide blackout in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 4, 2022.
    Regulator keeps bulk power prices unchanged
    The Power Development Board had previously put forward a proposal to hike prices, but the price increase was instead scrapped
    Suspension of Gaibandha election is a warning, not the solution: experts
    Pausing vote is warning, not solution: experts
    Surveillance cameras set up in the voting booths were central to the decision to halt the polls over irregularities
    Ghorashal Thermal Power Plant’s unit 5 shut again amid electricity crisis
    Ghorashal Power Station’s unit 5 shut again
    The unit resumed production two days ago after being shut down for seven days after the national power grid failure on Oct 4

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher