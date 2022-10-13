3 die in trawler capsize in Chattogram's Karnaphuli River

River Police have recovered three dead bodies after seven people went missing following a fishing trawler capsize in Chattogram’s Karnaphuli River.
They recovered a body on Wednesday night and two others on Thursday morning, law enforcers said.
On Tuesday, a fishing trawler capsized near the Isanagar Sea-Resource dockyard. Seven people on board went missing.
Police have recovered the bodies of Chief Officer Md Saiful Islam, Captain Faruk Bin Abdullah and dock member Rahmat Mia so far, said Md Ekramullah of River Police.
“One body was found near the Bridgeghat area in the dead of night while the other two drifted to the estuary and were found near the Padma-Meghna-Jamuna Oil area,” he said.
Divers of the Fire Service and Civil Defence are still working to find the other missing people, said their leader Md Hanif Mia. The divers started work on Wednesday but their efforts were disrupted due to strong current.
Three of the missing were identified as Second Engineer Zahirul Islam, Greaser Pradeep Chowdhury, Fishing Master Md Zahiruddin. The fourth is unnamed.
The steel body trawler Magferat was kept at its company’s private dockyard at the Sea-Resource jetty for a revamp.
As the trawler was being pulled to the yard, its propeller broke and it veered out of control. It hit the other fishing boats and buoys near the jetty and capsized.
Some people on board managed to swim to shore while seven went missing.