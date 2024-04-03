Will take strict action against those involved in bank robberies: IGP

“They took weapons from the Ansar and the police and kidnapped the Sonali Bank manager too. We are searching for the weapons and we will take strict action against anyone involved.”

As the IGP was inspecting the scene in Ruma, there was another attack on two banks in Thanchi Upazila.

Asked about the situation, Abdullah said, “We have only just heard about the situation. Because we were on the alert, they came and then left. We are collecting information on the matter.”

The police chief said that proper steps will be taken regarding each incident.

“The criminals will be brought to justice and the necessary steps will be taken to punish them.”

“The development of police capacity is an ongoing process. At one time we used to undertake so-called source-based investigations. We no longer conduct source-based investigations because our capacity has increased,” he said in response to a question from the media.”

“At one time… militants had power. Common people in the southwest, like a school teacher, could not live in peace. They had to pay extortion. But now, development activities are underway in the south-west. In light of the prime minister’s zero tolerance policy on militancy, we have expanded our capacity.”