1,970 candidates standing in Bangladesh general election

A total of 1,970 candidates are in the running for 299 parliamentary seats up for grabs in the Jan 7 vote as 75 more hopefuls have joined the election bandwagon after a number of withdrawals.

One candidate has been barred from the race for breaching election code, Election Commission Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said on Wednesday.

The election to one of the 300 seats, Naogaon-2, will be held later because of the death of an independent candidate.