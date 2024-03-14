BNP chief Khaleda returns home from hospital

BNP chief Khaleda Zia has returned to her Gulshan home ‘Feroza’ after completing a round of medical tests at Evercare Hospital.
“Madam was admitted to the hospital for a few tests,” said her personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain. “The medical board approved her release after the tests they ordered were completed. She reached home at 8:10pm.”
The medical board has again recommended that the BNP chairperson travel abroad for advanced medical treatment, Zahid said at a media briefing.
The former prime minister was admitted to Evercare Hospital at 9:30pm on Wednesday for a regular health check-up. A team of doctors led by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder oversaw her care.
The 78-year-old is suffering from a combination of diabetes, arthritis, heart, liver, lung, and kidney disease, among other health complications.
On Aug 9, Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital after falling seriously ill. She was released from the hospital on Jan 11 after five months.
The BNP chief again went to the hospital on Feb 8 for tests.