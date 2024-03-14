BNP chief Khaleda returns home from hospital

BNP chief Khaleda Zia has returned to her Gulshan home ‘Feroza’ after completing a round of medical tests at Evercare Hospital.

“Madam was admitted to the hospital for a few tests,” said her personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain. “The medical board approved her release after the tests they ordered were completed. She reached home at 8:10pm.”

The medical board has again recommended that the BNP chairperson travel abroad for advanced medical treatment, Zahid said at a media briefing.