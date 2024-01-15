15 stranded fishermen rescued 10 days after their trawler suffers engine failure

The Bangladesh Navy has rescued 15 fishermen whose trawler suffered engine failure, stranding them in the ocean. The rescue occurred after a call to the 999 emergency service number.

Police Inspector Anwar Sattar, assigned to 999, said a trawler named ‘Ma-Moni’ took to sea from the Gahira Coast in Chattogram’s Anwara on Jan 3.

The vessel carried 15 fishermen. On Jan 4, the boat’s engine shaft broke, stranding them in the ocean. For 10 days, there was no news of the vessel.