    1 dead in Mohammadpur building fire

    The fire service finds the body after bringing the flames under control

    Published : 27 June 2023, 08:07 PM
    At least one person has died in a fire at a building in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur.

    The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the multi-storied building behind Residential Model College around 12:30am on Wednesday, said Ashraful Islam, an official at Mohammadpur Fire Station.

    The Fire Service and Civil Defence evacuated the residents and brought the flames under control by 1:15am, he said.

    “But the residents of the flat where the fire had originated said one of them was missing and trapped inside,” Ashraful said.

    Later, he confirmed that they recovered the body of an elderly person, who could not be identified immediately.

    The cause of the fire could not be confirmed either, he added.

