2 dead, 10 injured as bus collides with truck in Gopalganj

Two people, including a woman, have been killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Gopalganj Sadar Upazila.
At least 10 others were injured in the incident that occurred on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in the Sonasur area around 2 am on Thursday, according to Hashem Majumder, chief of Bhatiapara Highway Police Station.
Authorities have identified one of the dead as Mizan, 25. The other victim is a woman in her mid-thirties. Among the injured, five are in critical condition.
The Tungipara Express bus was headed to Satkhira from Dhaka when it collided with a truck travelling in the opposite direction, said Hashem. The bus was left in a crumpled heap on a roadside ditch following the collision.
Mizan and the woman died on the spot, while the injured were taken to Gopalganj General Hospital.