    বাংলা

    2 dead, 10 injured as bus collides with truck in Gopalganj

    The head-on collision between a Satkhira-bound Gopalganj Express bus and a truck occurred on the Dhaka-Khulna highway

    Gopalganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Jan 2024, 05:56 AM
    Updated : 18 Jan 2024, 05:56 AM

    Two people, including a woman, have been killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Gopalganj Sadar Upazila.

    At least 10 others were injured in the incident that occurred on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in the Sonasur area around 2 am on Thursday, according to Hashem Majumder, chief of Bhatiapara Highway Police Station.

    Authorities have identified one of the dead as Mizan, 25. The other victim is a woman in her mid-thirties. Among the injured, five are in critical condition.

    The Tungipara Express bus was headed to Satkhira from Dhaka when it collided with a truck travelling in the opposite direction, said Hashem. The bus was left in a crumpled heap on a roadside ditch following the collision.

    Mizan and the woman died on the spot, while the injured were taken to Gopalganj General Hospital.

    RELATED STORIES
    2 college students die as truck collides head-on with motorbike in Tangail
    2 students die in Tangail road crash
    Police believe the motorcyclist and the truck driver could not see each other due to dense fog
    Festivity stirs in Kotalipara ahead of Hasina visit
    Kotalipara freshens up for Hasina visit
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will travel to Kotalipara from her home in Tungipara to attend a public meeting
    Woman, daughter among 3 dead in boiler blast at Thakurgaon rice mill
    3 die in Thakurgaon boiler explosion
    Two others were injured in the incident
    A pile of plastic waste lines the banks of Madhumati River near Bhatiapara Bazar in Gopalganj’s Kashiani Upazila. The trash is likely to be washed away if the water level rises, causing damage to biodiversity.
    December 14, 2023
    News in photos: 14 December

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024