2 dead, 10 injured as bus collides with truck in Gopalganj

Two people, including a woman, have been killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Gopalganj Sadar Upazila.

At least 10 others were injured in the incident that occurred on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in the Sonasur area around 2 am on Thursday, according to Hashem Majumder, chief of Bhatiapara Highway Police Station.

Authorities have identified one of the dead as Mizan, 25. The other victim is a woman in her mid-thirties. Among the injured, five are in critical condition.