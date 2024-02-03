Two sisters die in Mymensingh as autorickshaw crashes head-on into pickup van

Two garment workers have been killed after an autorickshaw crashed head-on into a pickup van in Mymensingh’s Bhaluka.
Three other autorickshaw passengers were injured in the accident in the Uthura Bazar area around 5:45 am on Saturday.
The dead were identified as sisters Asma Akhtar, 35, and Shirina Akhtar, 26, from Hatiber village.
The autorickshaw was headed from Hatiber to Bhoradoba Bazar, said Shah Kamal Akondo, chief of Bhaluka Model Police Station, citing locals. As it neared the Uthura Bazar area, it crashed head-on into a pickup van carrying poultry.
Asma and Shirin were killed on the spot. Three, including another of their sisters, were injured. Locals rescued them and sent them to the local Upazila health complex.
Legal action will be taken over the incident, OC Akondo said.