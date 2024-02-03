Two sisters die in Mymensingh as autorickshaw crashes head-on into pickup van

Two garment workers have been killed after an autorickshaw crashed head-on into a pickup van in Mymensingh’s Bhaluka.

Three other autorickshaw passengers were injured in the accident in the Uthura Bazar area around 5:45 am on Saturday.

The dead were identified as sisters Asma Akhtar, 35, and Shirina Akhtar, 26, from Hatiber village.