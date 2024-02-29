Burnt by ex-husband in Narsingdi, physician Lata Akhter dies in Dhaka

Physician Lata Akhter, who was set on fire by her former husband in Narsingdi, has died while undergoing treatment.

On Feb 25, Khalilur Rahman poured petrol on her and also set himself on fire at Narsingdi’s Raipura. He succumbed to his injuries the following day.

Lata was undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn And Plastic Surgery in Dhaka and died around 1:30pm on Thursday, said Md Tariqul Islam, a resident surgeon at the institute.

Lata suffered burns on 90 percent of her body’s surface, said Tariqul.

She graduated from Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital in the capital’s Gulshan and was employed at a private hospital in Narayanganj.

According to the Narsingdi police, Lata and Khalilur were involved in a romantic relationship for a long time.

They secretly married at one point, but soon after, Lata discovered that his profession was that of a car driver, although he had falsely presented himself as an expatriate.