    Burnt by ex-husband in Narsingdi, physician Lata Akhter dies in Dhaka

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 Feb 2024, 02:42 PM
    Updated : 29 Feb 2024, 02:42 PM

    Physician Lata Akhter, who was set on fire by her former husband in Narsingdi, has died while undergoing treatment.

    On Feb 25, Khalilur Rahman poured petrol on her and also set himself on fire at Narsingdi’s Raipura. He succumbed to his injuries the following day.

    Lata was undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn And Plastic Surgery in Dhaka and died around 1:30pm on Thursday, said Md Tariqul Islam, a resident surgeon at the institute.

    Lata suffered burns on 90 percent of her body’s surface, said Tariqul.

    She graduated from Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital in the capital’s Gulshan and was employed at a private hospital in Narayanganj.

    According to the Narsingdi police, Lata and Khalilur were involved in a romantic relationship for a long time.

    They secretly married at one point, but soon after, Lata discovered that his profession was that of a car driver, although he had falsely presented himself as an expatriate.

    Upon learning his true identity, Lata sent a divorce notice to Khalilur through a lawyer two months ago.

    However, Khalilur still wished to reconcile with his wife.

    Tuhin Bhuiyan, a member of Marjal Union Council, mentioned that a village arbitration was conducted last month to settle the issue between the two sides.

    On Sunday afternoon, Khalilur went to the woman's father's house in Brahmanertek village, entered the house, closed the door, poured petrol on his wife and himself, and set themselves both on fire.

