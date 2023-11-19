Opposition protests trigger extra costs and responsibilities for Bangladesh Police

As Bangladesh approaches parliamentary elections, political tensions have risen with the BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami's intensified antigovernment protests. Police, in this political turmoil, grapple with increased responsibilities, heightened risks, and escalating operational costs.

The tensions peaked on Oct 28 at a BNP rally, leading to violent clashes in which a police constable was killed, others were injured, and police facilities, including an ambulance and a hospital, were damaged.

Police also had to use expensive imported equipment like tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters.

Excluding the expenses from that day, the police in Dhaka are incurring a significantly higher cost to manage their increased responsibilities and maintain law and order during shutdowns, or hartal, and blockades.

Top police officials say this issue is common throughout the country, with the government shouldering extra expenses beyond the regular budget.

Moreover, police are facing injuries and fatalities on the line of duty, and many are falling ill after nonstop work without proper rest.

After several years without any major turmoil, the country's politics has again turned turbulent in the lead up to the parliamentary election.

The BNP enforced nationwide blockades in five phases over their demand for replacing the Awami League administration with a non-partisan caretaker government before the upcoming election.

The party called for a general strike after clashes during the rally and followed it up with blockades that garnered support from like-minded parties.

The Jamaat, a long-time ally of the party, initiated similar programmes separately.



Besides the death of the constable and a BNP supporter, many people, including law enforcers, were injured.



A severely injured policeman has been taken to India for advanced treatment. Officials say that many policemen had severe injuries, with some nearly paralysed.

Police have arrested hundreds of opposition leaders and activists, including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee members Mirza Abbas and Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, while Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and many others have gone into hiding.

The government has also deployed Border Guard Bangladesh and Bangladesh Ansar units in Dhaka after the clashes.



Following the blockades, the BNP will enforce another hartal, starting on Sunday morning.



Top officers, including joint commissioners and deputy commissioners, said the operational cost has gone significantly up, but could not mention how much exactly.

“From another perspective, this is part of our duty. We always aim to maintain normal public life and ensure law and order,” said Khandaker Mohid Uddin, an additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.



He said those who work up to 12 hours are provided with a meal, which is a regular practice.

According to the officers, key expenditures also include fuel, while compensation for casualties and medical expenses for the injured are separately assessed.

NEARLY 9,000 POLICE DEPLOYED DAILY IN DHAKA AMID PROTESTS

During hartals and blockades, 8,000 to 9,000 police work during the day and 7,000 at night in the capital, though these numbers may vary based on the situation, according to DMP Joint Commissioner Biplab Kumar Sarkar.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Akhtar Hossain, who was on duty in Kakrail during a blockade, shared that they receive a Tk 140 special food allowance on days like hartals and blockades, but it often takes a week to receive the money.

He also said that they do not get any other extra money apart from the food allowance.

Furthermore, the food from their mess tends to be of low quality during busy days, forcing them to eat outside.

And during major situations, they often do not even have the time to eat.

Md Salahuddin Shikder, DMP deputy commissioner (finance), said they had a list of 8,000 policemen who worked during a recent blockade.

DMP spokesman Faruk Hossain said they provide cash instead of food on such special days because delivering food to those on duty is hard, and the food might be wasted.