BNP leader Hafiz hints at quitting politics amid rumours of forming new party

BNP Vice Chairman Hafizuddin Ahmed has hinted at his retirement from politics ‘soon’ amid the party’s ongoing antigovernment movement ahead of the 12th parliamentary election.

The BNP leader rebuffed a rumour about his plans to form a new political party, stating he would retire from politics as a BNP leader due to illness.

“I am sick and not physically able to take part in politics. I will retire soon and take my next step after hearing the opinions of my supporters in Bhola,” he said at a media briefing at his Banani residence on Wednesday.

Hafizuddin, a retired army major, said he would like to visit Singapore for treatment. He will complete the visa application and quit the party.

The former water resources minister in the BNP administration met with journalists amid rumours over his plan to form a new political party and take part in the upcoming general election.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BNP leader said he would participate in the election if the party runs with intervention from the United Nations and global leaders.