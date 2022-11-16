Bangladesh to ban ‘suckermouth catfish' as it threatens aquatic biodiversity

The government has finally taken the initiative to ban the 'suckermouth catfish' species which has become a cause for concern among fish farmers.

The fish, considered a threat to aquatic ecology, will be added to the ‘prohibited list’ by amending the Protection and Conservation of Fish Rules, 1985.

The fisheries ministry has asked if there are any objections to the banning of the fish species. The objections have to be reported within two months, the ministry said.

The ministry will complete the formalities of amending the rules after settling any objections. Once the ban is declared, instructions will be sent out across the country to kill the fish wherever they are found.