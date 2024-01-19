Salvage operation enters third day after ferry sinks in Paturia

Search and rescue efforts have rolled into the third day after a ferry carrying several vehicles sank in the Padma River near Manikganj's Paturia terminal.

The operation resumed around 10:45 am on Friday, according to Shah Mohammad Khaled Nawaz, regional deputy general manager of the BIWTC in Aricha.

The Rajanigandha-7 ferry capsized near terminal No. 5 in Paturia with nine trucks on board on Wednesday morning. The ferry's second driver, 39-year-old Humayun Kabir, was reported missing afterwards.