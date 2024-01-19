    বাংলা

    Salvage operation enters third day after ferry sinks in Paturia

    The ferry's second driver, Humayun Kabir, is still missing and is presumed to be trapped inside the sunken vessel

    Manikganj Correspondent
    Published : 19 Jan 2024, 06:52 AM
    Updated : 19 Jan 2024, 06:52 AM

    Search and rescue efforts have rolled into the third day after a ferry carrying several vehicles sank in the Padma River near Manikganj's Paturia terminal.

    The operation resumed around 10:45 am on Friday, according to Shah Mohammad Khaled Nawaz, regional deputy general manager of the BIWTC in Aricha.

    The Rajanigandha-7 ferry capsized near terminal No. 5 in Paturia with nine trucks on board on Wednesday morning. The ferry's second driver, 39-year-old Humayun Kabir, was reported missing afterwards.

    “Three of the nine vehicles have been recovered using the rescue ships Hamza and Rustom over the past two days. But the vessels are not equipped to pull out the sunken ferry,” Nawaz said.

    “The main salvage operation will begin after the arrival of the 250-tonne rescue vessel Prottoy in an hour.”

    Asked about the missing second driver, Nawaz said, "He is still missing and is presumed to be trapped inside the sunken vessel.”

    Authorities are still unclear about the exact cause of the incident and an investigation is underway to pinpoint the reasons, he added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Salvage operation continues a day after ferry sinks in Paturia
    Ferry capsize: salvage operation enters second day
    Of the nine trucks that sank into the Padma, only two have been retrieved so far
    Sunken ferry was 'taking on water since dawn', say survivors
    Survivors blame water leak, negligence for ferry capsize
    Authorities said that the utility ferry capsized after a collision with a cargo ship. But survivors offered a differing account
    Ferry loaded with vehicles sinks in Manikganj's Paturia
    Ferry loaded with vehicles sinks in Paturia
    The vessel capsized after reportedly being hit by a cargo ship amid thick fog near the terminal
    Ferry service on Padma resumes after 7-hour fog disruption
    Ferry service on Padma resumes after fog disruption
    Ferry crossings were suspended in an effort to avert accidents due to poor visibility on the river

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024