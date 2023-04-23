Bangabhaban prepares for unique send-off to President Hamid

Bangabhaban, the official residence of the president, is preparing for a grand farewell for outgoing President Abdul Hamid to honour him for his service to the nation.

This is the first time a president will receive a formal farewell in the history of Bangladesh. The authorities have already made preparations for the event, said Press Secretary Joynal Abedin.

President-elect Mohammed Shahabuddin will take his oath at the Bangabhaban at 11 am on Monday. Hamid will move into his own residence at Nikunja after handing over his mantle to Shahabuddin.

A team from the President Guard Regiment will present a guard of honour to Hamid at the Bangabhaban at the time of his departure. He will be given the highest state honour and protocol as he moves to his new address.

Hamid is the only person in Bangladesh who has held the post of president for 10 years in two consecutive terms. "It’s a notable moment in the 52 years of Bangladesh's history. No such farewell was previously held at the Bangabhaban,” the press aide said.

Hamid, a veteran politician with a colourful career, was sworn in as the 20th president in April 2013. He took his oath for a second term on Apr 24, 2018.