Bangladesh High Court orders primary, secondary school closures for Ramadan

The High Court has suspended the government’s decision to keep government primary schools open for the first 10 days of the month of Ramadan and lower secondary and secondary schools open for 15.
The bench of Justice KM Kamrul Quader and Justice Khizir Hayat issued the decision on Sunday in response to a petition.
Advocate Mahmuda Khanam filed the petition. Advocate AKM Foyez accompanied her at the hearing.
Khanam said that the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education had instructed government primary schools to hold regular classes for the first 10 days of the month of Ramadan.
The Ministry of Education had also decided to keep public and private lower secondary and secondary schools open 15 days during the month of fasting, from Mar 11 to Mar 25.
“Young children have to face many difficulties, including heavy traffic on the way to and from school, during Ramadan,” she said. “That is why it is hard for them to go to school during Ramadan.”
“After we explained the situation, the court ordered public and private primary and secondary schools to remain closed from the first day of Ramadan and issued a rule for two months on the matter.”
The Islamic month of Ramadan may begin on Tuesday, Mar 12, subject to the sighting of the moon.
On Feb 8, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education issued a notice announcing that regular classes would be held for the first 10 days of Ramadan to meet the learning deficit of students by partially revising the holiday list and curriculum.
A separate press release from the Ministry of Education noted that public and private secondary and lower secondary schools would remain open from Mar 11 to Mar 25.
More to follow