Bangladesh High Court orders primary, secondary school closures for Ramadan

The High Court has suspended the government’s decision to keep government primary schools open for the first 10 days of the month of Ramadan and lower secondary and secondary schools open for 15.

The bench of Justice KM Kamrul Quader and Justice Khizir Hayat issued the decision on Sunday in response to a petition.

Advocate Mahmuda Khanam filed the petition. Advocate AKM Foyez accompanied her at the hearing.

Khanam said that the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education had instructed government primary schools to hold regular classes for the first 10 days of the month of Ramadan.

The Ministry of Education had also decided to keep public and private lower secondary and secondary schools open 15 days during the month of fasting, from Mar 11 to Mar 25.