    বাংলা

    Bangladesh High Court orders primary, secondary school closures for Ramadan

    The government had previously decided to hold regular classes for 10 days of the month at the primary level and 15 at the secondary level

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 March 2024, 09:28 AM
    Updated : 10 March 2024, 09:28 AM

    The High Court has suspended the government’s decision to keep government primary schools open for the first 10 days of the month of Ramadan and lower secondary and secondary schools open for 15.

    The bench of Justice KM Kamrul Quader and Justice Khizir Hayat issued the decision on Sunday in response to a petition.

    Advocate Mahmuda Khanam filed the petition. Advocate AKM Foyez accompanied her at the hearing.

    Khanam said that the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education had instructed government primary schools to hold regular classes for the first 10 days of the month of Ramadan.

    The Ministry of Education had also decided to keep public and private lower secondary and secondary schools open 15 days during the month of fasting, from Mar 11 to Mar 25.

    “Young children have to face many difficulties, including heavy traffic on the way to and from school, during Ramadan,” she said. “That is why it is hard for them to go to school during Ramadan.”

    “After we explained the situation, the court ordered public and private primary and secondary schools to remain closed from the first day of Ramadan and issued a rule for two months on the matter.”

    The Islamic month of Ramadan may begin on Tuesday, Mar 12, subject to the sighting of the moon.

    On Feb 8, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education issued a notice announcing that regular classes would be held for the first 10 days of Ramadan to meet the learning deficit of students by partially revising the holiday list and curriculum.

    A separate press release from the Ministry of Education noted that public and private secondary and lower secondary schools would remain open from Mar 11 to Mar 25.

    More to follow

    RELATED STORIES
    A boy holds a sign to protest against, what a teacher, local councillor and parents said, the kidnapping of hundreds of school pupils by gunmen after the Friday prayer, in Kaduna, Nigeria Mar 8, 2024.
    'I forced her to go to school', Nigerian mother cries after mass school abduction
    Gunmen seized more than 300 primary and secondary school children between the ages of seven and 15, school authorities and parents said on Friday
    Banks open from 9:30 am – 2:30 pm during Ramadan
    Banks open from 9:30 am – 2:30 pm during Ramadan
    Banking hours have been curtailed for the Islamic month of fasting
    Five million families to get rice at Tk 15 per kg for Ramadan, says food minister
    5m families to get rice for Ramadan: food minister
    The food minister expects the distribution of rice at Tk 15 per kg will bring relief to the market
    Bangladesh to sell meat, eggs at ‘fair prices’ in Dhaka from Mar 10
    Govt to sell low-priced meat, eggs from Mar 10
    For Ramadan, the government will start selling beef, mutton, chicken, and eggs at 30 spots in Dhaka

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman