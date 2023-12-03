    বাংলা

    Constable dead after train rams police vehicle in Jamalpur

    Another police officer was seriously injured in the incident and was sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for treatment

    Jamalpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 Dec 2023, 05:47 AM
    Updated : 3 Dec 2023, 05:47 AM

    A police constable has died after a train rammed into a police vehicle as it attempted to go across a rail crossing in Jamalpur.
    The accident occurred around 4:15 am on Sunday at the Shekhervita railway crossing in the city, said Mohabbat Kabir, chief of Sadar Police Station.

    The dead policeman, 35-year-old Md Ahsanul Hoque, joined Jamalpur Sadar Police Station in December of last year.
    OC Kabir said that a Dewanganj-bound local train (No. 255) from Mymensingh collided with a patrolling police pickup van in the morning. The vehicle was completely wrecked in the collision.
    Constable Ahsanul died on the spot, said Kabir.
    The other policeman, 40-year-old Md Arif, was wounded in the incident and sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for treatment.

