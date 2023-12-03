Constable dead after train rams police vehicle in Jamalpur

The dead policeman, 35-year-old Md Ahsanul Hoque, joined Jamalpur Sadar Police Station in December of last year.

OC Kabir said that a Dewanganj-bound local train (No. 255) from Mymensingh collided with a patrolling police pickup van in the morning. The vehicle was completely wrecked in the collision.

Constable Ahsanul died on the spot, said Kabir.

The other policeman, 40-year-old Md Arif, was wounded in the incident and sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for treatment.