Constable dead after train rams police vehicle in Jamalpur

A police constable has died after a train rammed into a police vehicle as it attempted to go across a rail crossing in Jamalpur.
Another police officer was seriously injured in the incident.
The accident occurred around 4:15 am on Sunday at the Shekhervita railway crossing in the city, said Mohabbat Kabir, chief of Sadar Police Station.
The dead policeman, 35-year-old Md Ahsanul Hoque, joined Jamalpur Sadar Police Station in December of last year.
OC Kabir said that a Dewanganj-bound local train (No. 255) from Mymensingh collided with a patrolling police pickup van in the morning. The vehicle was completely wrecked in the collision.
Constable Ahsanul died on the spot, said Kabir.
The other policeman, 40-year-old Md Arif, was wounded in the incident and sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for treatment.