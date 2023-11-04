    বাংলা

    Two policemen injured in clashes with protesting garment workers in Gazipur

    The workers, protesting for a pay hike, hurled brickbats at the police when they tried to disperse them

    Gazipur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Nov 2023, 07:43 AM
    Updated : 4 Nov 2023, 07:43 AM

    Two officers of the Industrial Police have been injured in Gazipur during a clash with workers of a garment factory demanding a pay raise.

    The incident occurred around 10 am on Saturday when police confronted the protesting workers from SM Knit Garments in the Sadar Upazila's New Market area.

    During the confrontation, Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Asad of Sreepur Sub-Zone and from the Industrial Police and Inspector Abdur Noor suffered injuries from brickbats thrown by the workers.

    "Around 10 am, the workers of SM Knit Garments initiated their protest. When they attempted to block the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, the police intervened. The agitated workers then began hurling brickbats at the police," said Mahtab Uddin, chief of Joydebpur Police Station.

    To restore order, the police dispersed the workers by using sound grenades, tear gas, and blank gunshots, he added.

    "Initially, we attempted to talk to the workers. However, when they refused to cooperate and attempted to block the highway, the police took action," said ASP Asad, who was injured in the clash.

