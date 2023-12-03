Bangladesh raises warning signal 2 for ports as Cyclone Michaung brews over Bay

It is likely to move northwest and intensify further, the BMD said.



All four maritime ports have been advised to lower distant cautionary signal No. 1 and instead hoist distant warning signal No. 2.



The maximum sustained wind speed is about 62 kph, rising to 88 kph within 54 km of the centre of the cyclone.



The sea will remain very rough near the centre of the cyclone and all fishing boats and trawlers in the north Bay and the deep sea have been advised to stay close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice, the BMD said.