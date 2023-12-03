    বাংলা

    Bangladesh raises warning signal 2 for ports as Cyclone Michaung brews over Bay

    A deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwest and intensified into a cyclonic storm

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 Dec 2023, 05:42 AM
    Updated : 3 Dec 2023, 05:42 AM

    Maritime ports in Bangladesh have been advised to hoist distant warning signal 2 as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclone Michaung.

    The cyclonic storm formed as the depression moved northwestwards, according to a special bulletin from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

    The storm was centred about 1,575 km southwest of Chattogram port, 1,525, southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 1,450 km southwest of Mongla port and 1,450 km southwest of Payra port at 6 am on Sunday.

    It is likely to move northwest and intensify further, the BMD said.

    All four maritime ports have been advised to lower distant cautionary signal No. 1 and instead hoist distant warning signal No. 2.

    The maximum sustained wind speed is about 62 kph, rising to 88 kph within 54 km of the centre of the cyclone.

    The sea will remain very rough near the centre of the cyclone and all fishing boats and trawlers in the north Bay and the deep sea have been advised to stay close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice, the BMD said.

