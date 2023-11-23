    বাংলা

    Fire at Upaban Express in Sylhet, police suspect arson

    The incident occurs amid the BNP’s antigovernment protests before the general election 

    Published : 22 Nov 2023, 07:05 PM
    A coach of Upaban Express standing in Sylhet Railway Station has caught fire in what police suspect was an arson attack.

    People at the station had doused the fire before the firefighters arrived around 9:30pm on Wednesday, said the station’s Manager Md Nurul Islam.

    No casualties were reported.

    Shariful Islam, superintendent of police, said they suspect miscreants set the coach on fire by using petrol or other flammable material.

    Titob Shikder, a warehouse inspector at the Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the fire burnt some seats of the coach.

    The exact amount of loss will be known in investigation, he said.

    Assailants have torched more than 180 vehicles across the country during antigovenment protests ahead of the general election since clashes in the opposition BNP’s rally in Dhaka on Oct 28.

    Two trains have also been torched in Jamalpur and Tangail.

