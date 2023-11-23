Fire at Upaban Express in Sylhet, police suspect arson

A coach of Upaban Express standing in Sylhet Railway Station has caught fire in what police suspect was an arson attack.

People at the station had doused the fire before the firefighters arrived around 9:30pm on Wednesday, said the station’s Manager Md Nurul Islam.

No casualties were reported.

Shariful Islam, superintendent of police, said they suspect miscreants set the coach on fire by using petrol or other flammable material.

Titob Shikder, a warehouse inspector at the Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the fire burnt some seats of the coach.