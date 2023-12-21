Police want to install luggage scanners, archways at Dhaka metro rail stations

The police are deploying additional personnel to provide security on the Dhaka metro rail amid a spate of attacks on buses and trains during the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami’s anti-government campaign.
A senior Dhaka Metropolitan Police officer has recommended the use of baggage scanners, archways and machines for detecting explosions at metro rail stations under the current circumstances.
“We inspected everything,” said K Mohid Uddin, additional police commissioner (crime and operations), after a tour of metro rail security on Thursday. “Whatever needs to be done will be discussed and a plan will be adopted. We will work for the safety of every portion of the metro rail with the cooperation of all.”
The metro rail has made life and travel in Dhaka easier, the police officer said.
"We need to keep that metro rail safe."
Asked whether the additional security was due to fears of vandalism or sabotage, he said, "The issue of safety should always be considered. Saboteurs do not commit crimes after tipping us off.
“Although there is no information regarding an attack at this time, we are increasing security at every location as necessary.”
Since Oct 29, the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and like-minded parties have continued a series of hartals and transport blockades aimed at ousting the Awami League-led government. Amid these programmes, rail lines have been sabotaged and trains torched, leading to several deaths.
The deadliest incident took place on Tuesday. The Mohanganj Express, on its way to Dhaka from Netrakona, was set ablaze and four people, including a child, were killed.
Police official Mohid said, "Law enforcers are continuing their efforts to not only protect the metro rail, but all railway stations, bus stations, roads, important locations, every place, person, and asset in the country."
He called for an end to recent acts of sabotage, saying, "Sabotage and brutality never win, peace wins."