Police want to install luggage scanners, archways at Dhaka metro rail stations

"We need to keep that metro rail safe."

Asked whether the additional security was due to fears of vandalism or sabotage, he said, "The issue of safety should always be considered. Saboteurs do not commit crimes after tipping us off.

“Although there is no information regarding an attack at this time, we are increasing security at every location as necessary.”

Since Oct 29, the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and like-minded parties have continued a series of hartals and transport blockades aimed at ousting the Awami League-led government. Amid these programmes, rail lines have been sabotaged and trains torched, leading to several deaths.

The deadliest incident took place on Tuesday. The Mohanganj Express, on its way to Dhaka from Netrakona, was set ablaze and four people, including a child, were killed.

Police official Mohid said, "Law enforcers are continuing their efforts to not only protect the metro rail, but all railway stations, bus stations, roads, important locations, every place, person, and asset in the country."

He called for an end to recent acts of sabotage, saying, "Sabotage and brutality never win, peace wins."