Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy amid border tensions

Dhaka has summoned Myanmar's ambassador to lodge a protest as the ongoing conflict between military forces and armed insurgents spilled across the border and resulted in casualties on Bangladeshi territory.

Ambassador U Aung Kyaw Moe met with Mainul Kabir, director general of the foreign ministry's Myanmar wing, at the State Guest House Padma on Tuesday.

Kabir raised objections to the deadly shelling from across the border that led to two deaths in Bandarban’s Naikhongchhari on Monday and spread panic among the local population.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud decried the effects of Myanmar's internal clashes on Bangladesh, highlighting an influx of fleeing security personnel and civilians from across the border.