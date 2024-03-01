    বাংলা

    Hasina renews call for fire safety measures after deadly Bailey Road blaze

    She urged architects and building owners to include essential safety features to prevent such tragedies in the future

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 March 2024, 10:35 AM
    Updated : 1 March 2024, 10:35 AM

    A devastating blaze tore through a bustling seven-storey building home to several restaurants and shops on Dhaka's Bailey Road, leaving a trail of death and destruction in its wake.

    The incident at the Cozy Green Cottage building on Thursday killed at least 46 people, sending shockwaves across the country.

    As the dust begins on the tragedy, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her condolences to the grieving families during an event marking National Insurance Day on Friday.

    “Forty-five people [now 46] were killed in the fire, and nothing can be worse than that," she lamented.

    "We've always urged everyone to install fire safety equipment like extinguishers in buildings but nobody listens."

    She urged architects and building owners to include essential safety features like fire exits and ventilation systems in their designs, pointing out that current practices often neglect these critical elements for the sake of maximising space.

    The Awami League chief also expressed concern over the potential lack of insurance for the building, stressing the need for increased awareness about insurance and safety.

    She shared instances of insurance fraud, where individuals deliberately set fires to claim large insurance payouts, and described measures she took to investigate and prevent such scams.

    Hasina recounted a specific case in a garment factory where a worker was reportedly bribed to start a fire, leading to a fraudulent insurance claim of Tk 400 million.

    She noted that with the availability of forensic investigation capabilities in Bangladesh, insurance companies should diligently verify claims to prevent fraud.

    Emphasising the importance of fire safety measures, Hasina pointed out that despite advancements, awareness remains low.

    She called on insurance companies to streamline the claims process, ensuring legitimate victims receive their dues promptly while deterring fraudulent claims.

