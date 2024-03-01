Hasina renews call for fire safety measures after deadly Bailey Road blaze

A devastating blaze tore through a bustling seven-storey building home to several restaurants and shops on Dhaka's Bailey Road, leaving a trail of death and destruction in its wake.

The incident at the Cozy Green Cottage building on Thursday killed at least 46 people, sending shockwaves across the country.

As the dust begins on the tragedy, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her condolences to the grieving families during an event marking National Insurance Day on Friday.

“Forty-five people [now 46] were killed in the fire, and nothing can be worse than that," she lamented.

"We've always urged everyone to install fire safety equipment like extinguishers in buildings but nobody listens."

She urged architects and building owners to include essential safety features like fire exits and ventilation systems in their designs, pointing out that current practices often neglect these critical elements for the sake of maximising space.

The Awami League chief also expressed concern over the potential lack of insurance for the building, stressing the need for increased awareness about insurance and safety.