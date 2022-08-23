New DAP approved for RAJUK zones to keep Dhaka habitable

The government has approved a fresh Detailed Area Plan, or DAP, to keep the capital habitable by easing pollution, traffic congestion, waterlogging and other issues through effective use of land.

The new plan will replace the 2010 version from Tuesday for areas stretching across 1,582 sqkm under the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha, or RAJUK, the capital development agency.

In a notice on Tuesday, the Ministry of Housing and Public Works said a draft DAP (2016-2035) for metropolis was published in 2020. Everyone was asked to forward “recommendations and objections” to it.