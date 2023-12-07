EC approves transfer of over 400 UNOs, police station chiefs ahead of Jan 7 polls

The Election Commission has approved the transfer of 110 chief executives of upazila administrations (UNOs) and 338 police station chiefs ahead of the Jan 7 elections.
The decision was made after the government submitted a transfer list of local administrators and police officers who had been at the same workplace for more than six months or a year to the commission, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said on Thursday.
As the election schedule has been announced, the EC's consent is necessary for the transfer of officials.
The move aims to ensure free and fair elections by preventing the influence of local politicians on law enforcement and addressing complaints against some police station chiefs.
The UNOs are currently serving as assistant returning officers for the 12th parliamentary elections.
Earlier, the EC approved the transfer of 47 UNOs referred by the public administration ministry.