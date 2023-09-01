Will the elevated expressway be the panacea for Dhaka's traffic woes? Experts have doubts

The long-awaited Dhaka Elevated Expressway is expected to relieve the city's chronic traffic woes when it finally opens to the general public. However, there are concerns that the structure may worsen congestion at certain junctions.

Several ramps of the expressway are situated in areas that are widely viewed as traffic hotspots. When operational, experts fear that the fast-moving vehicles descending from these ramps will only intensify bottlenecks below.

Stretching 19.73 km, the expressway begins at Kawla near the airport and end at Shonir Akhra on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway.

A 12-km section up to Tejgaon is already built and set for inauguration by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sept 2.

In total, 31 ramps spanning 27 km in length have been established to facilitate vehicles' entry and exit.

There are 15 entry ramps at locations such as the airport, Kuril, Army Stadium, Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Sarani, and Shanir Akhra, among others, and 16 exit ramps at places such as Kuril, Cantonment, and Indira Road.

Vehicles heading south from the airport region can ascend the expressway through ramps at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Kuril, and near the Army Golf Club. They can exit at places such as Banani's Kakoli and Mohakhali Bus Terminal, among others.

Vehicles approaching the airport from the south can access the expressway via toll plazas located near Bijoy Sarani overpass and Banani Rail Station. Exit points for these vehicles include areas near the Mohakhali Bus Terminal, Kuril Biswa Road, and the airport's third terminal.