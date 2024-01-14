Bangladesh values concerns of development partners’ concerns, foreign minister says

The government does not feel any pressure from other countries after overcoming the challenges in overseeing the general election amid concerns of the West, Hasan Mahmud has said.

The foreign minister of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s new cabinet spoke to journalists about different issues on his first day in office on Sunday.

When a journalist asked about the criticism of the government over the election boycotted by the BNP, Mahmud said: “Besides friendship with all, we value the concerns of friendly countries.”

“We are not feeling any pressure. There were different kinds of pressure over the polls. The election has been held by overcoming these pressures,” he said.