Armed robbers loot Sonali Bank branch and abduct manager in Bandarban’s Ruma

The bank’s Managing Director Afzal Karim said he heard the robbers belong to separatist hill tribe group Kuki-Chin National Front or KNF, also known as the Bawm Party.

“But we have no confirmation on their identities yet. They have abducted our branch manager. We couldn’t trace him,” he said.

He also said it could not be confirmed whether the robbers were able to break into the vault.

The branch, however, does not have enough cash in the vault as it has a low rate of transactions, Afzal said.

The branch is guarded by police along with the bank’s own security personnel since it is in a remote area. “But they could not resist the terrorist attack.”